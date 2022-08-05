Ahead of Vice Presidential polls, Gautam Gambhir meets NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar | Twitter/@GautamGambhir

Ahead of the Vice Presidential polls on Saturday, former cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir today met NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"A delightful meeting with NDA Vice President candidate Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji! @jdhankhar1," tweeted the East Delhi MP.

Gambhir also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Called upon Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and discussed development works and welfare initiatives being carried out in East Delhi!"

Vice Presidential elections:

Members of Parliament of both houses will vote on Saturday to elect the next Vice President of India in an election where NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar is pitted against Opposition pick Margaret Alva.

With numbers stacked in favour of the NDA, former West Bengal governor Dhankhar is set for an easy win.

With the support of some regional parties like the Janta Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena, Dhankhar is likely to get over 515 votes, enough for a comfortable win for him.

Alva is likely to get over 200 votes, going by the support announced by parties for her candidature so far.

(With PTI inputs)