Ahead of Kolkata Municipal polls, Mamata Banerjee orders to stop syndicate in the party

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls scheduled on December 19, held a public meeting on Wednesday to address all the candidates of North Kolkata.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister gave a clear message to the TMC candidates that no one should run syndicate in the party.

“Those who ask for money from common people for making buildings or other works will have to stop their practice. In order to check, everything will be done online soon. For any permission and even for industrialization one should apply online and the permission will be given in seven days,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also added that those who are not willing to work should not become the counselor.

Notably, in a bid to expedite industrialization in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed to set up a one-stop-shop to evolve an online system to make clearances easier, with the aim of making the system corruption and red-tapism free.

Slamming the BJP, Mamata said that the Trinamool Congress will defeat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“There was a bubble ahead of the Assembly polls that the BJP will come to power in the state but people of this state had proven it wrong. The top leaders every now and then had campaigned against her but couldn’t do anything. In 2024, the BJP will meet the same fate,” claimed the TMC supremo.

Countering the claims of Mamata, BJP state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that the TMC supremo had even earlier asked her party men to stop ‘syndicate rule’ but the practice didn’t stop.

“Earlier on several occasions we have heard her asking people to stop syndicate rule on everything, especially on building materials but was of no avail. Today again she is claiming the same but the malpractices of the TMC will never come to an end,” alleged Majumdar.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:42 PM IST