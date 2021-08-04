AGRI TO ‘AGGRO’? Agitating ryots mull political party to fight Assembly poll

Chandigarh

The writing is beginning to appear on the walls.

With Punjab going to the polls next year and political parties yet to develop a road map that would propel them to the seat of power in the state, farmer unions have begun asserting themselves by continuing their siege of toll plazas to protest the three farm laws of the Centre.

While the protests are mostly centred in the Malwa region of the state, especially in Sangrur and Barnala districts, they are expected to spread across the state in the next few months. The polls in Punjab are likely to held in February or March next year.

The protests at the moment are being spearheaded by farmer unions under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan). Petrol pump premises belonging to a large corporate house are also being targeted.

According to the Sangrur block chief of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), Gobinder Singh, the farmers will continue their protests outside the premises of the corporate houses till the central government repeals the farm laws. “When people fight for a cause they have to face some losses on other fronts. We are prepared for that. The farm laws have to be repealed,” he added.

While most farm unions have still not publicly announced their desire to float a political party to jointly contest the assembly poll, some favour the idea.

“We are simple farmers who have always been led either by the promises of the Congress or the Shiromani Akali Dal. But we have seen no change in our lives. It is time for us to decide our future for ourselves and not for political parties. That can only happen if we form a party and get into the assembly or parliament and raise our voices,” explained Amarjit Singh from Gadhera in Fatehgarh Sahib. Amarjit was not alone. Buta Singh from Rampura Phul is vociferous over the need for a farmer political party to raise their voices in the assembly.

“I have raised the issue of our problems and that the farm laws will spell doom for the farming community in front of the political parties, but the leaders simply ignore our fears. I want the farmer unions to get united and float a political party for the next election,” he explained.

While the Shiromani Akali Dal has stitched an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, some farm unions have begun courting the Dalit population in the state with an eye on the assembly poll.

Dalits comprise over 30 per cent of the population in Punjab and have traditionally been voting for the Congress or the Shiromani Akali Dal. Only a little over three per cent own farmlands in the state. “There will be only one political party in Punjab the day Dalits and farmers join hands. We are seriously looking at the possibility in the future. It may not materialise in the next election. But farmers will decide on who will lead the state and country,” a farm leader said requesting anonymity.