 'Agreed To Work Together For Peace, Security & Stability': PM Modi On Conversation With Saudi Crown Prince MBS
The two leaders discussed strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

Vishakha SonawaneUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The two leaders discussed strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce about his interaction with the Saudi Crown Prince. "Held a good conversation with my Brother HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the future of Strategic Partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. We exchanged views on the West Asia situation and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives. Agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region."

In September, Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince held the first Leaders’ Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council in Delhi to discuss bilateral co-operation. The discussions also included energy security, trade and investment, defence and security, healthcare and food security.

Following the conclusion of the G20 in Delhi in September, Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated India for its successful presidency. "Well done India, a lot of announcements made that will benefit both our countries, the G20 countries and the whole world. So I want to say to India well done, and we will work to create a future for both countries," he said at the time.

