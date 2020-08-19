Agra Bus Hijack: Finance company takes over bus with passengers after death of owner

In a shocking incident, employees of a finance company allegedly took control of passenger bus with 34 passengers on board for allegedly over non-payment of EMIs by the owner in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday.

According to a report by Zee News, the bus was traveling from Gurugram to Madhya Pradesh. The men asked the bus driver and the conductor to get down and drove off saying that they would ensure that the passengers reached their destination. The incident took place in Thana Malpura area in the early hours of Wednesday. The 34 passengers, who were on the bus, were later dropped off in Jhansi.