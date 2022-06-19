Agnipath scheme: IAF releases full details on recruitment

The Indian Air Force has released details of the new recruitment plan, Agnipath. After the announcement of the scheme there were protest across the country against the scheme. The detailed brief issued by the Air Force lays down the various aspects of the scheme, including eligibility criteria, selection process and benefits
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)