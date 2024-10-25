 'Agar Iski Naukri Nahi Gayi..': Woman Kicks, Abuses Traffic Cop, Tries To Snatch His Body Cam in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar; Video Viral
A woman was seen screaming and assaulting an on-duty traffic cop amid a traffic snarl near ESI Hospital junction in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar on Friday.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
@about_karnataka

In a dramatic video, a woman, in a fit of rage, was seen screaming and assaulting an on-duty traffic cop amid a traffic snarl near ESI Hospital junction in Bengaluru’s upscale neighbourhood of Indiranagar on Friday.

The woman kicked the cop, abused him and tried to pull his body camera as other cops present at the spot kept watching. At one point in the now-viral video the woman can be heard screaming in Hindi, “...All the cops standing here would lose their job..”

Watch the video here:

According to reports, the woman has been identified as Sonam, and the police have registered an FIR against her at the Indiranagar police station. Some reports even suggested that the woman might be suffering from some mental issues. 

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a traffic police official on duty was dragged for several metres on the bonnet of a car, when he tried to stop it for routine check and verification, police said.

The incident happened near Sahyadri College in this district headquarters town on Thursday, the video of which is now getting widely circulated on social media platforms.

In the footage, the cop can be seen clinging to the bonnet of the vehicle.

With a traffic policeman trying to stop the car, the driver is seen initially slowing down, but suddenly accelerating forcing the policeman who was in front of it to jump onto the bonnet.

The car driver then drags the policeman who was clinging to the bonnet for several metres, before stopping and then fleeing away, police said.

Police said they have registered a case, and the driver, Mithun Jagadale, a cable operator, has been identified and arrested.

