 After Uttarakhand, Rajasthan Ministers Hint At Introduction Of Uniform Civil Code In State
Three senior ministers of the government have welcomed the Uttarakhand Bill and hinted that the draft committee to draft the Bill will be formed soon in the state.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
After Uttarakhand, the newly elected BJP government of Rajasthan may also come up with a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill. Three senior ministers of the government have welcomed the Uttarakhand bill and hinted that the draft committee to draft the bill will be formed soon in the state.

Senior leader and agriculture minister  Kirori Lal Meena said that there is a great need for such a bill in Rajasthan also. ' Law should be the same for everyone and I'll talk to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to introduce this Bill in Rajasthan also.

Known to be a hardcore RSS worker education minister Madan Dilawar said 'that there should be equal law for everyone and it would be good for the state to bring this bill. He said that the proposal to form the draft committee for the bill will be put in the cabinet soon.

The sources said that the Rajasthan government is serious about this and a team of legal experts has been asked to study the provisions of the Uttarakhand Bill.

PHED minister Kanhaiya Lal thanked the Uttarakhand government for introducing the UCC bill and said that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is serious about UCC and the process has been started. We will implement the Uniform Civil Code in Rajasthan also.  

