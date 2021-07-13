After Union cabinet reshuffle, BJP gears up for rejig in party structure

After the Union cabinet reshuffle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now gearing up for rejig in its party structure.

According to a report by India Today, after BJP national general secretaries Bhupender Yadav, Annapurna Devi and Bisweswar Tudu were made Union Ministers during the cabinet reshuffle, the party is now looking to fill the vacant key positions. As per the report, with an eye on upcoming assembly polls, the party is hoping to elevate senior leaders from its various state units.

The report further adds that West Bengal unit president, Dilip Ghosh, could be given some responsibility in the party's central structure. Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to appoint a new state in-charge for West Bengal.

BJP national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, is likely to be relieved of the charge of West Bengal, reported India Today.

Effecting a big reset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week brought in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia as Cabinet ministers while dropping as many as 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

As many as 15 Cabinet ministers, including some new faces, were sworn-in at the swearing in ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle and expansion of his council of ministers. The expansion saw more representation to states which will go to the polls next year including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and are apparently aimed at infusing more young talent in the government.

While the representation of OBCs, SCs, and youth has gone up the average age of cabinet has come down. The changes were made days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.

