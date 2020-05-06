After top Hizb terrorist Riyaz Naikoo killed in encounter, mobile internet suspended in Kashmir

After top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo, along with another militant, was killed in an encounter by security forces in Pulwama district, mobile internet services in Kashmir were suspended on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Earlier, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday said that joint troops have recovered bodies of two terrorists, one of whom has been identified as Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo.

Hizbul Mujahideen's top leader and Jammu and Kashmir commander Riyaz Naikoo was eliminated in the hours-long operation carried out by Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Beighpora area in Pulwama.

Naikoo had 12 lakh rupees bounty on his head and was in the hit list of security forces. He was the brain behind major terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and was a high-value target for Indian forces after he took charge of Hizbul Mujahideen. He was active in the Valley for almost eight years.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that elimination of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was a signal loud and clear that those who stand by gun, are consumed by it.

"India stands by its Army! The killing of RiyazNaikoo is a signal, loud and clear. Those who stand by gun, are consumed by gun," Singh said in a tweet.