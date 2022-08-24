e-Paper Get App

After resigning as spokesperson, Jaiveer Shergill quits from Congress' primary membership

In a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Shergill resigned from the post of the national spokesperson and said the primary reason was that "the ideology and the vision of the current decision makers of the Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India".

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quit the party on Wednesday and alleged that sycophancy is eating into the organisation like "termites".

"Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country, rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with," he wrote.

"However, I shall forever remain indebted for all the opportunities the party has granted me during my association with it," Shergill said.

Asked if he resigned from the party posts or the party's primary membership, he said both.

