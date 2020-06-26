After posting semi-nude video with her children, Rehana Fathima moves Kerala HC seeking anticipatory bail

Activist Rehana Fathima moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case registered against her for posting on social media a video of her minor children painting on her body, reported ANI.

Fathima, who shot to fame for entering the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabrimala, was recently booked by the Thiruvalla police in the state.

A search was carried out at the residence of controversial activist Rehana Fathima here on Thursday and her mobile phone and laptop were seized in connection with a video, in whichshe posed semi-nude for her minor children, allowing them to paint on her body.