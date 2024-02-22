After Passengers Accused KLM Airlines Of Discrimination Against Indian Travellers, 5 Indians Finally Allowed To Board Rescheduled Flight

After Passengers Accuse KLM Airlines Of Discrimination, Airline Finally Allows 5 Indian Passengers To Board Flight | Representative image

5 KLM Airlines passengers hoping to travel to Caribbean on February 11, have finally boarded the rescheduled flight on Thursday, February 22 after yet another procedure of documents verification that came with several hurdles.

It all started on February 11th, when 5 Indian passengers -Gitesh Ghadge, Priya Biswas, Sunny Gehani and Sunny Gehani's 2 employees were scheduled to board a flight by KML Airlines that was scheduled for St Kitts and Nevis, a country in the Caribean. The passengers were going to board from Mumbai Airport, however the passengers were not allowed to board the flight on that day. Reports said that the passengers claimed it to be a clear case of discrimination by the airlines against Indian travellers. The irked Passengers demanded that the airlines must release a statement explaining the grounds on which they were denied permission to fly. Later the airlines communicated to the passengers that they will be able to fly on February 22.

Boarding yet with obstacles

Finally on Thursday, all 5 passengers finally boarded the rescheduled KLM Airlines flight. However even today, it wasn't a cake walk for them. Before boarding the staff at the check in counter said that the documents produced by the passengers were forged, and the staff demanded unexpected documents such as birth certificate and marriage certificate. Passengers claim that the move was clearly an attempt to make it a ground to once again deny them permission to fly. The passengers further claimed that the moment another passenger started filming the incident, the duty managers intervened and allowed the boarding finally.

The passengers said they will still file a case in court in a bid to avoid a repeat of what they call 'harassment of passengers' by any airline.