After Naveen Patnaik Gives PM Modi '8/10', Oppn Parties In Odisha Rate BJD Govt '0'

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik | Twitter

Taking a jibe at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra of the BJP rated the state government "zero" because of the allegations of widespread corruption. This comes in response to Patnaik's 8/10 rating to the Modi government on Sunday for its foreign policy and efforts to combat poverty.

"The CM should give 10 out of 10 to the PM for his overall performance. However, I would like to give zero to Patnaik for his all-round failure. PM's governance is corruption-free, while the Patnaik government is neck-deep in corruption," Mishra said.

At an event on Sunday, Patnaik hailed the Modi government's efforts in tackling corruption in the country. "There has been less corruption in this government. The prime minister helped in removing corruption and is trying his best to serve the people of our country. I would like to rate him 8 out of 10 for his foreign policy, other matters and anti-corruption moves," he said at the time.

Congress jumps in

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati chimed in and said he would give a "big zero" to both the Patnaik government and the Modi government stating that did not accomplish anything significant for the people.

"Both have done nothing for the people," Bahinipati said.