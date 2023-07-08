After MP's Urination Incident, Electricity Official Forces Dalit Youth To Lick Feet, Do Sit-Ups In UP's Sonbhadra; Held After Video Goes Viral

Twitter

After MP's Sidhi urination incident that sparked outrage in the country, another disturbing video has surfaced on social media in which a man identified as Tejbali Singh from state's electricity department in UP's Sonbhadra, can be seen forcing a Dalit youth to lick his feet and do sit-ups. As per reports, the incident happened on July 6.

In the video posted on Twitter, the youth in white shirt is seen licking Singh's feet and soon after that he asks him to do five sit-ups as a way of punishment. The youth can also be heard asking about "his" ₹2200. He then appears to convey a matter to Singh involving his share of money with folded hands.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per news reports, during a campaign, the state department had cut off electricity connection of many in the village who had not paid their arrears. However, some people got back their electricity connection after paying some money to the youth seen being abused in the video.

Accused arrested

Reports suggest that police registered a case on Saturday and arrested the accused.

Notably, in a viral video of the Sidhi urination incident, the accused Pravesh Shukla (30) was seen urinating on the face of the victim Dashmat Rawat. Soon after a video of the incident went viral on social media, CM Shivraj Chouhan took cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action, including slapping the National Security Act (NSA) on the accused.

The accused, Shukla was arrested and was booked under the NSA. An order in this regard was issued by Sidhi Collector, Saket Malviya, and the accused was sent to Central Jail Rewa. The accused's illegal construction was also demolished by the local administration.