'After medicine was sprayed, insects came out and started crying': Gujarat BJP leader amid CAA protests

Amid country wide protests against CAA and NRC, Gujarat BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela has stocked a controversy by saying insects came out and started crying after medicine was sprayed.
On Thursday, Pradipsinh Vaghela wrote on Twitter, "Dawa chhidakne par keede bahar aakar bilbilane lage, toh iska matlab saaf hai ki dawa bilkul sahi hai (After medicine was sprayed, insects came out and started crying. So the meaning is clear that the medicine is completely correct)."
The leader's tweet comes amid protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country. Though Vaghela’s tweet doesn’t mention the CAA, NRC or indeed any of the protests against them, but hard for him to explain what other context he possibly had, when especially even protests were seen in Gujarat.
Pradipsinh Vaghela is BJP's Secretary for Gujarat. He was also a former President of the Gujarat division of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)