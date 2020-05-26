After Jharkhand, now Swiggy and Zomato to deliver alcohol to homes in Odisha

The service named “Zomato Wine Shops” would be available on the home page of the Zomato app and will allow users to select any product from the listed retailers — just like grocery stores — and get it delivered right to their doorstep.

Users can avail of the service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as permitted by the state authorities, Zomato said, adding the app will only feature licensed retailers, who have applied for the service.

There would be age checks at the time of ordering as well as when the product is delivered, the company said.

Users will be required to upload a valid ID proof to be eligible for ordering which would later be verified by the delivery partner at the time of handing over the order.