After IndiGo, Air India, now SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra from flying 'until further notice'

Just a few hours after IndiGo and Air India suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, SpiceJet, too, went on to issue a statement suspending Kamra from flying with the airline until further notice. This comes after he allegedly heckled Republic TV editor and journalist Arnab Goswami aboard on a Mumbai-Lucknow plane.

The airline said in a tweet: "SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice."