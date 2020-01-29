After IndiGo, Air India, now SpiceJet suspends Kunal Kamra from flying 'until further notice'

Just a few hours after IndiGo and Air India suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, SpiceJet, too, went on to issue a statement suspending Kamra from flying with the airline until further notice. This comes after he allegedly heckled Republic TV editor and journalist Arnab Goswami aboard on a Mumbai-Lucknow plane.
The airline said in a tweet: "SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice."
IndiGo has barred Kamra for six months for portraying "unacceptable behaviour" onboard one of its flights. While Air India suspended the stand-up comedian from flying on any of its flights until further notice.
On his part, Kamra posted a statement on his Twitter handle which read: "Today I met Arnab Goswami in a flight to Lucknow, and politely asked him to have a conversation. At first, he pretended to be on a phone call. I waited for his so-called phone call to get over. Seatbelt signs were off at this time. I gave him a monologue about what I felt about his 'Journalism'. He refused to answer any questions, he called me 'mentally unstable'."
In another tweet, Kamra said: "Thank you Indigo a six-month suspension is honestly very kind of you... Modiji might be suspending Air India forever."
Reacting to the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: "Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers the safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned."
