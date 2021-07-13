After Himachal, now IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttarakhand in next 2 days. Watch video

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next two days as rains lashed several states in north India, causing flash floods and deaths due to lightning strikes.

IMD's senior scientist K Jenamani said on Monday that the monsoon has covered most parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab. “For Delhi, conditions continue to remain favourable and we’re monitoring the situation. Monsoon is active in peninsular India, parts of north India, including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

A landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall, at the Dabrani region of Uttarkashi district, blocked the Gangotri national highway yesterday. According to the district administration, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is trying to restore the highway.