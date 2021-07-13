After Himachal, now IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttarakhand in next 2 days. Watch video

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next two days as rains lashed several states in north India, causing flash floods and deaths due to lightning strikes.
IMD's senior scientist K Jenamani said on Monday that the monsoon has covered most parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab. “For Delhi, conditions continue to remain favourable and we’re monitoring the situation. Monsoon is active in peninsular India, parts of north India, including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh,” he said.
A landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall, at the Dabrani region of Uttarkashi district, blocked the Gangotri national highway yesterday. According to the district administration, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is trying to restore the highway.
Three people, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed at a village in Uttarakhand after their house collapsed in a landslide caused due to heavy rains. There was also property damage caused due to heavy rainfall in Dehradun district.
Meanwhile, as part of the Uttarakhand government's efforts to reduce crowding at tourists places like Mussorie and Nainital, about 8,000 tourist vehicles were sent back over the weekend.
According to Uttarakhand Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharane, check-posts have also been set up at the state border. Tourists have been informed that they must have negative RT-PCR tests, prior hotel bookings and registration on the online portal.
The Uttarakhand government has extended the COVID curfew in the state till July 20. Restrictions will remain in force till 6 am on July 20. A cap of 50 people has also been imposed for weddings and funerals.
As per the union health ministry, there are currently 932 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand. As many as 3,32,957 recoveries and 7,341 deaths have been reported in the state so far.