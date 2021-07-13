Himachal flash floods: 2 dead, 10 missing and 20 stranded, rescue operations on. Watch video

As per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the Revenue Department, over 100 people, including 80 students and a few families, have been rescued from the popular Triund trekking route. Four have also been rescued from flood-hit Boh village.

The SDMC further reported that about 11 houses and several vehicles have been damaged. Electricity supply has been hampered at various locations and nearly 60 roads have been closed in different parts.

A yellow alert had been issued in Kullu on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Singh informed, adding that at least 25 roads had been shut in the district and eight transformers were down hampering the electricity supply.

Several vehicles were stranded on both sides of NH3 in Lahaul Spiti due to a flash flood in a nalla following heavy rainfall. The district Police, BRO and local administration teams undertook restoration work to clear the route.