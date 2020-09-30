After Hathras, another horrific gang-rape rocks UP; Dalit woman brutalised in Balrampur

Even as the outrage over horrendous rape case in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district continues, a similar case has come to light from Balrampur in the state.
According to local reports, a 22-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped after being given an injection. After raping her, the unidentified accused broke her both legs before killing her.
Local media reports said the woman was a college student and was returning home after taking admission for the new session.
"My hands are shaking as I write this tweet. I am shocked, angry and pained. In Balrampur, an incident more horrific than Hathras has been committed. A woman belonging to Dalit community has been raped. Both legs were broken. Her waist was broken. An injection was given to silence her. She was then killed," Editor of UP-based Bharat Samachar, Brajesh Misra, said in a tweet.
Balrampur Police said on Twitter that two accused have been arrested. It said the claim of both legs being broken is not true as it was not confirmed in the postmortem report.
This comes amid massive outrage over the gang-rape of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras. The Dalit teen was allegedly sexually attacked by four men on September 14 and referred on Monday to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday.
She was cremated near her home in Hathras in the dead of the night early Wednesday with her family alleging they were forced by local police to conduct the last rites.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said strict action should be taken against the culprits, the Chief Minister's Office said on Twitter.
The chief minister also constituted a three-member SIT to probe the case and asked that the trial be conducted in a fast track court. The SIT has been asked to submit its report in seven days, an official said.
The men alleged to be involved in the crime are under arrest and will now face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir.
(With PTI inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)