After Hathras, another horrific gang-rape rocks UP; Dalit woman brutalised in Balrampur

Even as the outrage over horrendous rape case in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district continues, a similar case has come to light from Balrampur in the state.

According to local reports, a 22-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped after being given an injection. After raping her, the unidentified accused broke her both legs before killing her.

Local media reports said the woman was a college student and was returning home after taking admission for the new session.

"My hands are shaking as I write this tweet. I am shocked, angry and pained. In Balrampur, an incident more horrific than Hathras has been committed. A woman belonging to Dalit community has been raped. Both legs were broken. Her waist was broken. An injection was given to silence her. She was then killed," Editor of UP-based Bharat Samachar, Brajesh Misra, said in a tweet.