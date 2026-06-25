After Four-Month Anti-Coal Mafia Drive, East Jaintia Hills SP Pankaj Rasgania Transferred |

Guwahati: The Meghalaya Government has transferred IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Rasgania from the post of Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills, bringing to an end a four-month tenure marked by an intensive crackdown on illegal coal mining and transportation in the district.

Rasgania's tenure began on February 16, 2026, in the aftermath of the devastating Mynsyngat-Thangsko coal mining explosion that claimed more than 30 lives. The incident had triggered widespread public outrage, attracted the attention of the Meghalaya High Court and intensified demands for accountability and stricter enforcement against illegal mining activities.

Amid mounting pressure on the government to act decisively, Rasgania's appointment was seen as a key intervention to dismantle illegal coal networks and restore public confidence in law enforcement in East Jaintia Hills.

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Known for his expertise in cyber security and technology-driven policing, Rasgania took charge at a time when the district was under intense public, administrative and judicial scrutiny. Under his leadership, East Jaintia Hills Police launched one of the most extensive enforcement drives against illegal coal mining and transportation networks in recent years.

Official records show that during the four-month period, police arrested 45 persons allegedly involved in illegal coal mining activities and registered 118 cases. Enforcement teams also seized 18,962 metric tonnes of coal and intercepted 57 vehicles allegedly used for the illegal transportation of coal.

The crackdown also led to the seizure of 30,000 detonators and 25 kg of gelatin during the last four months.

According to a notification issued by the Home (Police) Department, Rasgania has been transferred and posted as Commandant of the 3rd Meghalaya Police Battalion at Sahbsein with effect from the date of taking over charge or until further orders.

Shailendra Bamaniya, IPS, Superintendent of Police, CID, Shillong, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat, replacing Rasgania.

The notification also stated that the transfer and posting of Jerry Fiscer K. Marak, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Western Range, Tura, as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eastern Range, Shillong, issued through a notification dated May 12, 2026, stands cancelled.

In the interest of public service and on the recommendation of the Civil Services Board, Sylvester Nongtinger, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security), Shillong, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eastern Range, Shillong, against the existing vacancy.

Dara Aswaghosh, IPS, Superintendent of Police, SCRB, Shillong, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, CID, Shillong, while Ashish, IPS, Superintendent of Police, VIS, Shillong, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, SCRB, Shillong.

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Nazarius Lamare, MPS, Commandant of the 3rd Meghalaya Police Battalion, Sahbsein, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, VIS, Shillong. Narender, IPS, Additional Superintendent of Police, CBPS, Eastern Range, Shillong, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant of the 6th Meghalaya Police Battalion, Umran.

Anthony Ch. Momin, MPS, Additional Superintendent of Police, East Garo Hills District, Williamnagar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant of the 4th Meghalaya Police Battalion, Sohpian, Nongstoin. Neena Rabha, MPS, Deputy Commandant of the 6th Meghalaya Police Battalion, Umran, has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, CBPS, Eastern Range, Shillong.

Krison R. Marak, MPS, Deputy Commandant of the 4th Meghalaya Police Battalion, Sohpian, Nongstoin, has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, East Garo Hills District, Williamnagar.

John Clitzer A. Sangma, MPS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), North Garo Hills District, Resubelpara, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), East Garo Hills District, Williamnagar, while Subir Sangma, MPS, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), North Garo Hills District, Resubelpara.

Further, Gobind Kumar Chetri, MPS, Assistant Commandant of the 5th Meghalaya Police Battalion, Samanda, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commandant of the 6th Meghalaya Police Battalion, Umran, against the existing vacancy.