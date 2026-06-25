Assam Releases 7 Endangered Golden Langurs After Rescue From Wildlife Smuggling Network |

Guwahati: Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has announced the successful release of seven endangered Golden Langurs back into the wild at Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park following their rescue from an illegal wildlife trafficking network, rehabilitation and scientific monitoring.

Speaking on the development on social media platform X, the Forest Minister stated he had recently been asked by members of the media about the status of the rescued Golden Langurs whose trafficking had made national headlines.

"I am happy to inform that the seven Golden Langurs have now been successfully released back into their natural habitat at Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park after undergoing rescue, rehabilitation and careful scientific monitoring," the Minister said.

He described the release as a significant milestone in Assam's wildlife conservation efforts and credited the achievement to the dedicated work of forest officials, wildlife experts, enforcement agencies and local communities.

"Their return to the wild is a testament to the coordinated efforts of everyone involved in their rescue and rehabilitation. This also sends a strong message to wildlife criminals that Assam has zero tolerance for poaching and wildlife trafficking," he added.

The rescued primates were among eight endangered Golden Langurs recovered during a major anti-trafficking operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police in Chirang district earlier this year. Unfortunately, one of the rescued langurs did not survive despite efforts to save it.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, STF personnel from Guwahati, assisted by Sidli Police, launched a late-night operation along National Highway-27 in the Sidli area of Chirang district. The operation led to the dismantling of an alleged international wildlife trafficking network and the arrest of nine suspected traffickers, including a Bangladeshi national. Authorities also rescued the eight Golden Langurs, a Schedule-I species protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and listed among the world's most endangered primates.

Following their rescue, the surviving langurs were placed under the care of wildlife experts and veterinary teams who monitored their health and behaviour before determining they were fit for release.

The animals have now been reintroduced into Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, a biodiversity-rich protected area spread across Chirang and Kokrajhar districts in the Bodoland Territorial Region. Covering over 316 square kilometres, the national park forms part of the Manas Biosphere Reserve and serves as a crucial habitat for several rare and endangered species, including the Golden Langur.

The Forest Minister reiterated the Assam Government's commitment to protecting the state's rich biodiversity and strengthening efforts against wildlife crime.

"Together, we remain committed to safeguarding Assam's natural heritage and ensuring that future generations inherit a thriving ecosystem and healthy wildlife populations," he said.