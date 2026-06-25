PM Narendra Modi Reviews ₹30,000 Crore Infrastructure Projects At 52nd PRAGATI Meeting, Pushes Faster Execution & Growth | X / @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 52nd meeting of PRAGATI and reviewed infrastructure projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore, saying these works will boost economic growth, connectivity and industrial development across the country.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, “Yesterday, chaired the 52nd PRAGATI meeting, during which we reviewed infrastructure works worth over Rs. 30,000 crore. These works will add momentum to economic growth, connectivity and industrial progress. Emphasised the use of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for timely completion of development works. Other subjects reviewed include TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, grievances related to Cyber Crime and Digital Arrest.”

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The Prime Minister chaired the meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform aimed at fostering proactive governance and timely implementation through seamless coordination between the Centre and state governments, at Seva Teerth.

During the meeting, he reviewed four critical infrastructure projects spanning the road, power, industrial corridor and metro rail sectors across four states, with a combined cost of around Rs 30,000 crore.

The projects, considered important for economic growth, regional connectivity, industrial development and public welfare, were reviewed with a focus on timelines, inter-agency coordination, issue resolution and timely completion.

The Prime Minister underlined that delays in infrastructure projects not only lead to cost escalation but also deprive citizens and industries of timely benefits. He directed the concerned ministries and state governments to resolve pending issues in mission mode and ensure close monitoring at the highest level.

PM Modi also stressed the importance of using the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for efficient planning and execution of infrastructure projects. He highlighted the need for regular and timely updates of project details, utilities, infrastructure layers, clearances and other field-level information on the portal.

He further said that the platform must accurately reflect the latest ground situation so that bottlenecks can be identified in advance, inter-agency coordination can be strengthened, and decisions can be based on reliable real-time data.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and emphasised the need to leverage emerging digital technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to support the campaign. He suggested involving teams of NCC cadets and MY Bharat volunteers to strengthen awareness-generation, patient follow-up and community mobilisation efforts.

In addition, PM Modi reviewed grievances related to cybercrime and digital arrest cases. Expressing concern over the growing misuse of digital platforms to defraud citizens, he stressed that such matters require coordinated, sensitive and time-bound action by all concerned agencies.

He said citizens should not be forced to approach multiple departments to seek redressal and emphasised the need for clear accountability, quicker responses and better coordination among law enforcement agencies, banks and digital platforms. He also called for stronger public awareness campaigns to help people identify and avoid cyber fraud.

Observing that timely intervention is crucial in cyber fraud cases to prevent financial losses and restore public confidence, the Prime Minister urged all stakeholders to work in close coordination to strengthen prevention, reporting, investigation and grievance redressal mechanisms. He also asked states to work towards enabling e-Zero FIR mechanisms for faster registration and response in cyber fraud cases.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)