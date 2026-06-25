India To Host 11th BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting In Gurugram Today Under 2026 Chairship, Focus On Energy Security & Sustainability | ANI

New Delhi: India is set to host the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting starting Thursday in Gurugram, on the outskirts of the national capital, under its BRICS Chairship 2026.

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The meeting will bring together Energy Ministers and senior officials from all BRICS member countries to advance cooperation on energy security, sustainability, and innovation.

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India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 is guided by the overarching theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability (BRICS)'. Within the Energy Track, India has adopted the theme of 'Energy for All', reflecting the shared commitment of BRICS nations to ensuring universal energy access.

BRICS today comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, which together account for nearly half of the world’s population and around 40 per cent of global GDP.

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The BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting comes at a time when countries across the world are working to balance energy security, affordability, and sustainability while addressing the challenges of climate change, technological transformation, and growing energy demand.

The priorities of the BRICS Energy Agenda resonate strongly with India's own sustainable development pathway, focusing on meeting its growing energy demand while enhancing energy security and energy access, strengthening grid resilience, diversifying supply sources, and expanding the share of clean energy in its energy mix.

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India's Presidency has structured the BRICS Energy Agenda around three broad priorities, which include energy security and sustainability; energy access and equity; and technology and innovation.

As the world's third-largest producer and consumer of electricity, and one of the fastest-growing major economies, India views secure, affordable and sustainable energy as a cornerstone of its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The meeting will provide India with an opportunity to showcase its significant progress in building a sustainable and future-ready energy system. Over the past decade, India has expanded its solar power capacity by more than 50 times, deployed over 60 million smart meters, and set an ambitious target of achieving 410 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2032.

India has also undertaken significant reforms to strengthen its power transmission and distribution infrastructure. The country has expanded its national transmission network to facilitate the large-scale integration of renewable energy and has accelerated the development of Green Energy Corridors.

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Besides, the country has made notable strides in the biofuels sector, including achieving 20 per cent ethanol blending and the recent rollout of E85 fuel, a high-ethanol blend containing 80–85 per cent ethanol.

At the global level, India has emerged as a leading advocate for clean energy cooperation through pioneering initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance, reinforcing its role in advancing an inclusive and sustainable energy future.

As Chair, India will also seek to advance the priorities of the Global South while promoting practical cooperation on energy security, resilient supply chains, innovation and sustainable development. In an increasingly uncertain global energy environment, stronger cooperation among BRICS countries assumes particular significance.

The energy ministers' meeting is expected to further strengthen BRICS cooperation on energy security, innovation and sustainable development, while advancing practical collaboration towards secure, affordable, sustainable and future-ready energy systems, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)