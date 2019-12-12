After Boris song, Labour hits back with saas-bahu ad

After the awkward Hindi song ‘Boris ko humein jitaana hai’ went viral on social media, the Labour party has now ht back with a similar promotional video but with even more Indianness to it. A video clip of a Hindi daily soap showing a typical drama scene with loud background music and high drama has been edited to fit in the reactions a person receives when declared he would be voting for the conservatives.

The video starts with the camera panning over the faces of the prime actors in the scene looking distraught with music that screams something very bad has been disclosed and the screen pops the question, “Is he really going to vote conservative?”

The first dialogue is of the grandmother in the scene saying that she had also heard about the man in question is going to vote for the conservative party. The video becomes even more fun when the man in question starts talking in a very dubious voice claiming, “Dadi conservative party bahot acchi party hai.” The grandmother in the video then shuts the man with a screeching “Chup!”

The video has everything that an Indian can relate to from the ‘Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ era, the video has all the multiple shots of same faces with looks that would have you believed that the person’s only companion a cat was killed mercilessly by the accused. The background score has thunders and high tempo beats to keep up the mood of the scene with a couple of women collapsing out of shock and sorrow in the background.