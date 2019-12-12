After Boris song, Labour hits back with saas-bahu ad

After the awkward Hindi song ‘Boris ko humein jitaana hai’ went viral on social media, the Labour party has now ht back with a similar promotional video but with even more Indianness to it. A video clip of a Hindi daily soap showing a typical drama scene with loud background music and high drama has been edited to fit in the reactions a person receives when declared he would be voting for the conservatives.
The video starts with the camera panning over the faces of the prime actors in the scene looking distraught with music that screams something very bad has been disclosed and the screen pops the question, “Is he really going to vote conservative?”
The first dialogue is of the grandmother in the scene saying that she had also heard about the man in question is going to vote for the conservative party. The video becomes even more fun when the man in question starts talking in a very dubious voice claiming, “Dadi conservative party bahot acchi party hai.” The grandmother in the video then shuts the man with a screeching “Chup!”
The video has everything that an Indian can relate to from the ‘Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ era, the video has all the multiple shots of same faces with looks that would have you believed that the person’s only companion a cat was killed mercilessly by the accused. The background score has thunders and high tempo beats to keep up the mood of the scene with a couple of women collapsing out of shock and sorrow in the background.
The video, though is hilarious, does point out very real criticism the Conservative party is dealing with in the UK. As no many dramatic scenes in Indian daily soaps are complete with a woman dressed as a bride, this video features a woman all decked up to tie the knot and has the more important dialogues with the best of the serials’ pumped-up music, emotions and a slap that last at least five seconds.
The woman goes on to list all the problems the Labour party has with the Conservatives. The woman blames the conservatives for poverty, hunger, pensioners’ living in poverty, homeless people and of course the hot topic of this election, the privatisation of NHS.
The video moves ahead with the man in question saying that he might end up voting for the Liberal democratic party, he says ‘I don’t care!’ The video ends with the screen going white with the text, ‘Care. Give a damn. Vote for Labour party! December 12th.’
The UK goes to vote today for a general election with the current conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson contesting to stay in power and the main opposition the Labour party attacking the conservatives continuously.
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Labour Party claims to offers hope, while Boris Johnson will say the Tories were the only party who can "get Brexit done", reported the BBC.
