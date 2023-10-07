After Bihar, CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Caste Census In Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | FPJ

Jaipur: In the spree of making big announcements before the election Model Code of Conduct, Rajasthan CM has announced to conduct a caste census in Rajasthan on the lines of Bihar.

While talking to the media after the Congress Core Committee meeting on Friday night, Gehlot said 'we will conduct caste census on the lines of Bihar. A resolution regarding this was passed in the Raipur session of Congress. Following this, we will conduct a caste census in Rajasthan like Bihar.'

Caste census will clear the population status of each caste

Gehlot said that the caste census will clear the population status of each caste and this will help the government in preparing specific plans for them.

Although this is not the first time that Gehlot has talked about this. He made a similar promise in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Mangarh Dham in the big rally of the party on August 9th this year. He also talked about increasing the reservation of OBC from 21 to 27 per cent.

The election code of conduct

But even after two months of this announcement, no progress has been made to fulfill the promise. Now the election code of conduct is about to come into force in a day or two. Even if the government issues an order, the process of caste census is so long that nothing can be done about it before the formation of the new government in the state.

Situation right now

There is no official data of the caste census available in Rajasthan, but according to various sources, 89 per cent of the population in Rajasthan is Hindu, 9 per cent is Muslim and 2 per cent is of other religions. Scheduled Caste population is 18 per cent, Scheduled Tribe is 13 per cent, the Jat population is 12 per cent, Gurjar and Rajput population is 9-9 per cent, Brahmin and Meenas population is 7-7 per cent

