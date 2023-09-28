CM Gehlot Questions Vice-President Dhankar's Repeated Visits to Rajasthan Amid Election Season

Vice President Of India Jagdeep Dhankar | File

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed concern over Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar's frequent visits to the state in the lead-up to the year-end Assembly elections, stating, 'People can understand why the Vice-President is repeatedly coming here.'

Traditionally, constitutional officials like the Vice-President have not been involved in election campaigns, and no chief minister has previously insinuated that the Vice-President was campaigning for a political party in elections.

Rajasthan is my native place: Dhankar

Dhankar, who hails from Rajasthan, has asserted that it is his native place, and thus, there is no need for a formal reception in accordance with protocol. However, Gehlot finds it peculiar that the Vice-President is making multiple trips within the state, using helicopters to visit five different locations. This has led to speculations that he is actively supporting the BJP, as evidenced by the events he is addressing.

Emphasising that the Vice-President holds a constitutional post that should remain impartial and unaffiliated with any party or government, Gehlot argued that Dhankar's repeated visits to Rajasthan lack justification and logic ('tuk').