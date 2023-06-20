 Vice President Dhankar Enjoys Breathtaking View Of Bhedaghat With Wife
VC Dhankar is currently in Madhya Pradesh to grace the grand programme which is going to be organized on the occasion of International Yoga Day, June 21, in Jabalpur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar with wife at Bhedaghat, Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived at international tourist spot of Jabalpur-- Bhedaghat to enjoy the mesmerising view with wife.

VC was excited to see the Dhuandhar Waterfall in which Narmada River falls with a high velocity. Sooner, VC Dhankar would leave for ‘Narmada Aarti.

Adding to this, VC Dhankar is currently in Madhya Pradesh to grace the grand programme which is going to be organized on the occasion of International Yoga Day, June 21, in Jabalpur.

