After backlash, Haryana CM says 'daughters are our pride'

Chandigarh: Following sharp criticism from Rahul Gandhi and several women's organisations to comments by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Kashmiri women, the Chief Minister clarified saying "daughters are our pride".

In a reply to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Khattar tweeted on Saturday: "Dear Rahul Gandhi ji, at least at your level, you shouldn't react on distorted news. I'm attaching the video of what I actually said, and in what context -- this will give you clarity of mind."

In another tweet, Khattar said: "I have always had an honest dialogue with the public. Daughters are our pride and daughters from all over the country are our daughters."

The controversy began when Khattar was speaking at an event in Fatehabad about the state's poor sex ratio on Friday. Khattar had said that people were claiming that Kashmiri women can be brought to the state for marriage now after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was scrapped.