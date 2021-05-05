After Amphan, West Bengal is now facing 'Mamata-phan': JP Nadda on post-poll violence

Kolkata: After the BJP MLAs took oath in front of BJP national president JP Nadda, addressing the media, Nadda said that last year Bengal faced cyclone ‘Amphan’ and this year Bengal is facing ‘Mamata-phan’ as not even women are spared in the post-poll violence.

“Mamata Banerjee’s hand is bloodstained. Over 80 thousand to one lakh people fled from their houses fearing death. This is a mockery of democracy. People are being identified by political colours. While asking for votes Mamata didi asked women to vote for them but after the results the women of the state are also not spared,” claimed Nadda.

Stating that the BJP is firm in saving democracy, the BJP national president stated that the saffron will fight against all the atrocities and violence of the TMC.

Asked about the possibility of President’s Rule in West Bengal, Nadda said that the BJP will fight it democratically in Bengal.

“We will continue to address the issues which are lacking here and we want every Bengali to live with dignity and equality. Mamata Banerjee’s silence over the violence ever since May 2 proves her involvement in it. Her ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is on) slogan proved to be brutal and deadly in the state. The deadly game is on here but BJP will fight against it,” claimed Nadda after meeting the families of affected BJP cadres during his two-day visit in West Bengal.

Earlier this day, Nadda along with state BJP leaders including West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was seen holding an agitation program protesting against the post-poll violence that claimed at least 14 lives since May 2.

Addressing the crowd, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect the BJP cadres and their families in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Mamata tweeted to all anti-BJP parties indicating that her next target is the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

Taking to Twitter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked all the anti-BJP party leaders for wishing her on her landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, has claimed the BJP is instigating violence intentionally to break the social fabric of West Bengal.