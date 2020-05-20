After acid attack row, NCW chairperson slams TikTok for not removing objectionable and violent videos

Days after National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to TikTok over the glorification of videos with acid attack and other crimes against women, Chairperson Rekha Sharma has slammed the video sharing platform once again for not paying heed to her request.
Quoting a video that shows a man strangling a senior citizen, Sharma wrote on Twitter, "@TikTok_IN you told me in the afternoon that your team has removed all kinds of objectionable videos from application but look at it. I don't even think you have any mechanism to deal this situation or you people are not sensitive enough to see this is violence and objectionable."
On Tuesday TikTok sensation Faizal Siddiqui's account was banned after he came under the scanner for "due to multiple community guidelines violations".
Faizal, who had a 13 million-plus following on the video sharing application, posted a clip in which he is seen throwing a liquid on a girl's face for betraying him. Later the girl is seen in the clip with grotesque make-up, suggesting a disfigured face.
Before throwing the liquid onto the girl's face, he mouths the dialogue: "Tumhe usne chhorr diya jiske liye tumne mujhe chhorra tha? (The guy you left me for, has left you?")
Reacting to the viral video Sharma had earlier said: "I came across a social media post which said, a man named Faizal Siddiqui uploaded a video which appeared to be glorifying acid attack. Taking cognizance of the matter, I have written to the Director General of Police in Maharashtra to take action."
Sharma further added, the commission also wrote to Anuj Bhatia, Grievance Officer at TikTok India, that the video be removed immediately, and the person's ID be blocked.
"After I wrote to TikTok, the video was removed but I want such people should not be given any space on any social media platform who promote crime against women. The Commission is seriously concern about the increase in crimes against women, and the video not only seems to promote violence against women but also shows the patriarchal mindset. The Commission asked for a detailed action taken report be sent at earliest," said Sharma.
Meanwhile, the ratings of TikTok on Google’s Playstore have dropped to a staggering 2 stars in a period of 3 days. Currently the app holds over 2 Billion downloads worldwide of which 611 million are from India.
