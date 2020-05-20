After acid attack row, NCW chairperson slams TikTok for not removing objectionable and violent videos

On Tuesday TikTok sensation Faizal Siddiqui's account was banned after he came under the scanner for "due to multiple community guidelines violations".

Faizal, who had a 13 million-plus following on the video sharing application, posted a clip in which he is seen throwing a liquid on a girl's face for betraying him. Later the girl is seen in the clip with grotesque make-up, suggesting a disfigured face.

Before throwing the liquid onto the girl's face, he mouths the dialogue: "Tumhe usne chhorr diya jiske liye tumne mujhe chhorra tha? (The guy you left me for, has left you?")

Reacting to the viral video Sharma had earlier said: "I came across a social media post which said, a man named Faizal Siddiqui uploaded a video which appeared to be glorifying acid attack. Taking cognizance of the matter, I have written to the Director General of Police in Maharashtra to take action."

Sharma further added, the commission also wrote to Anuj Bhatia, Grievance Officer at TikTok India, that the video be removed immediately, and the person's ID be blocked.

"After I wrote to TikTok, the video was removed but I want such people should not be given any space on any social media platform who promote crime against women. The Commission is seriously concern about the increase in crimes against women, and the video not only seems to promote violence against women but also shows the patriarchal mindset. The Commission asked for a detailed action taken report be sent at earliest," said Sharma.

Meanwhile, the ratings of TikTok on Google’s Playstore have dropped to a staggering 2 stars in a period of 3 days. Currently the app holds over 2 Billion downloads worldwide of which 611 million are from India.