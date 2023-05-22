 AFSPA set to be withdrawn from Assam 'by the end of 2023', confirms CM Himanta Sarma
AFSPA set to be withdrawn from Assam 'by the end of 2023', confirms CM Himanta Sarma

May 22, 2023
Representational Image

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state government is planning to withdraw Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) this year.

"We are aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023.

"We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“AFSPA will be lifted from the entire state by November. This will facilitate the replacement of CAPFs by Assam Police Battalions.

"However, presence of CAPFs as required by law shall be in place,” the CM said in his announcement at the Commandants Conference held on May 22.

The latest announcement comes just after the removal of AFSPA from 60 per cent of the state and signing of peace accords with several armed groups which has led to an atmosphere of peace, Sarma said.

What is AFSPA?

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, grants extensive authority to military personnel deployed in regions affected by unrest to conduct searches, make arrests, and use lethal force if they believe it is necessary to uphold "public order".

The designation of a region or locality as a disturbed area under the AFSPA is intended to aid the activities of the armed forces.

