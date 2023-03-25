Centre reduces areas classified as 'disturbed' under AFSPA in Northeast

Home Minister Amit Shah | File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made the decision to reduce the areas classified as "disturbed" under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, commonly known as AFSPA, in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur.

𝗛𝗠 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗵 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗶𝘁 '𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰' 𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝘀 𝗣𝗠 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶

In a series of tweets, Shah stated that this action was prompted by the considerable improvement in the security conditions in northeast India.

"A historic day for the Northeast! PM @narendramodi led GoI has once again decided to decrease the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur under the AFSPA. This decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in North-East India," Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

The Home Minister stressed that for the first time in India's history, PM Modi prioritised security, peace and development in the northeast and as a result of it, the region is now rapidly heading on the path of peace and development.

He conveyed his appreciation to the Prime Minister for bringing about constructive transformation in the lives of the individuals residing in the northeastern region and linking the area with the sentiments of the rest of the country.

"Congratulations to our sisters and brothers of the Northeast on this momentous occasion," Amit Shah said.

𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗙𝗦𝗣𝗔 𝗮𝗻𝗱 '𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗯𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀'

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, grants extensive authority to military personnel deployed in regions affected by unrest to conduct searches, make arrests, and use lethal force if they believe it is necessary to uphold "public order".

The designation of a region or locality as a disturbed area under the AFSPA is intended to aid the activities of the armed forces.

