 AES Chhattisgarh Energy Pvt Ltd, Director Sanjay Aggarwal Acquitted By Delhi Court In Coal Block Allocation Case
AES Chhattisgarh Energy Pvt Ltd, Director Sanjay Aggarwal Acquitted By Delhi Court In Coal Block Allocation Case

AES Chhattisgarh Energy Pvt Ltd, Director Sanjay Aggarwal Acquitted By Delhi Court In Coal Block Allocation Case

The court, presided over by Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj, ruled that the prosecution failed to establish its case beyond reasonable doubt.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Court | Representative Pic

New Delhi, December 27: A Delhi court on Tuesday (December 19) acquitted AES Chhattisgarh Energy Pvt Ltd -- a subsidiary of the US-based AES Corporation, and its director, Sanjay Aggarwal, in a case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Sayang coal block in Chhattisgarh.

The court, presided over by Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj, ruled that the prosecution failed to establish its case beyond reasonable doubt. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed an FIR, asserting that AES Chhattisgarh misrepresented its status as a subsidiary of AES Corporation during the allocation process.

However, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing the accused, presented correspondence proving that AES Corporation had control over AES Chhattisgarh Energy Pvt. Ltd. at the time of the application.

Charges not substantiated against accused

Despite the court cancelling Aggarwal's bail in September 2022 due to concerns of influencing a witness, the judge concluded that Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code were not substantiated against the two accused. Aggarwal was later granted bail.

History of case

The case, initiated by the CBI in May 2017, alleged offences under Section 120-B and 420 of the IPC against AES Chhattisgarh Energy Pvt. Ltd. and Aggarwal.

During the final arguments, Pahwa stressed the absence of a complainant or victim in the case, noting that the Ministry of Coal had not lodged any complaint, and the CBI filed the case independently.

