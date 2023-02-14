Aero India 2023: HAL removes Lord Hanuman's picture from tail of supersonic aircraft amid row |

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the HLFT-42 aircraft model displayed at the Aero India 2023 airshow following controversy.

#AeroIndia2023 | Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model displayed at the airshow pic.twitter.com/0iZmAHBmFt — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

The picture of Lord Hanuman was embossed on the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model.

Union Minister for Mine, Coal, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday tweeted about the Lord Hanuman picture and expressed his happiness over it.

Taking a line of the prayer dedicated to Lord Hanuman, Joshi had shared the pictures of HLFT-42, a super jet model. "The picture of Bajrangbali (Lord Hanuman) is specially highlighted on the jet," he had said.

A debate stirred on social media over pictures of Hindu God on aircraft

The pictures went viral on social media stirring a debate on printing the image of the Hindu God image over the fighter jet. Some critical voices said that the armed forces should not have any religious representation as that would affect the morale of the soldiers.

HAL after noticing the controversy removed the picture thereby putting an end to the debate in this regard.

About HLFT-42 aircraft

HLFT-42, Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer is regarded as the 'Next Generation Supersonic Trainer'. The HAL is displaying the model for the first time at the Aero India Show 2023.

The jet is expected to play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track with Fly by Wire Control system.

PM Modi inaugurated Aero India 2023 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 - in Bengaluru.

"Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records," Modi said during the event.

The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

The 'CEOs Round Table', under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will be held on February 13 on the theme 'Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries'.

