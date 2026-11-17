Justice Surya Kant | X @np_nationpress

An advocate will soon face criminal contempt of court proceedings over his alleged "scandalous and unpardonable" conduct wherein he told Chief Justice Of India Surya Kant that he "cannot sit in that chair".

This comes after Attorney General for India R Venkataramani on Tuesday heeded a request by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to initiate such proceedings against advocate Pravin Singhal.

What Had Happened?

Singhal had reportedly made remarks against the CJI on Monday when he had approached the Bench seeking an urgent hearing in a matter pertaining to allegations of corruption within the judiciary. He told the court that he had submitted the request to the CJI's office on November 2 but received no response.

Singhal, when told by the CJI to wait, said, "You cannot sit in that chair. You do not deserve. You do not have the integrity for that." Subsequently, Singhal was escorted out of the courtroom and the video feed of the proceedings was switched off.

SCBA office-bearers told the Court that Singhal had made similar remarks on other occasions.

Contempt Proceedings Against Sanjay Raut, Nikhil Wagle

The bar association had approached the top court seeking criminal contempt proceedings against journalist Nikhil Wagle and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut over their remarks against the CJI and the judiciary. The alleged remarks came after the CJI refused to meet a delegation of Opposition leaders to discuss the functioning of the Election Commission.

On October 16, a Bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi had issued notices to both, asking them why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

A fresh petition in the matter would be listed for Wednesday.