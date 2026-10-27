Kerala Congress Apologises To CJI Surya Kant Over 'Resign Now' Post | X @Indian_Analyzer & File Pic

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Oct 27 issued an unconditional apology to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over a controversial post on the Indian National Congress Kerala’s official X account that called for his resignation following his 'law and order' remark and suggested finding a replacement.

The committee said the post was published without authorisation and confirmed that the person responsible, Vijay Thottathil, had been removed from his position.

Responding to a legal notice from Advocate Maneesh Dubey, Joint Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, KPCC President Sunny Joseph expressed regret over the post and the disrespectful language used against the CJI. The committee also stated that Thottathil had been directed to issue a public apology.

The post, which appeared on October 12, was subsequently deleted following the controversy it triggered. In his response to the legal notice, Joseph maintained that Thottathil had published it without the prior knowledge, consent or consultation of the KPCC leadership. He further clarified that neither he nor the party leadership had authorised any demand for the CJI’s resignation or any suggestion that a successor would be found.

"The expressions reproduced in your notice do not represent the policy, considered opinion or authorised position of the KPCC and that of the Indian National Congress," the reply stated.