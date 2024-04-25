 Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai Withdraws Defamation Case Against TMC Leader Mahua Moitra In Delhi High Court
Dehadrai had initially filed the suit in response to what he alleged were defamatory statements made by Moitra against him on social media platforms as well as in print and electronic media.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and TMC MP Mahua Moitra |

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, who filed a defamation case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, withdrew the suit in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, according to Live Law.

Dehadrai had initially filed the suit in response to what he alleged were defamatory statements made by Moitra against him on social media platforms as well as in print and electronic media. The statements reportedly involved disparaging remarks about Dehadrai's professional and personal conduct.

Dehadrai filed the defamation suit against Moitra in March Jai Anant in the Delhi High Court demanding Rs 2 crore in damages from the ex-TMC MP due to alleged abusive and defamatory comments she made against him on social media platforms and the media. Moitra's statements, made in relation to the cash-for-query scandal, allegedly labeled Dehadrai as "jobless" and "jilted."

Additionally, the suit requested a permanent injunction to have the defamatory content removed from all social media platforms.

