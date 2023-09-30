Aditya-L1 Spacecraft Leaves 'Sphere Of Earth's Influence, Now Navigating Its Path Towards Sun'

ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday provided a mission update on the Aditya-L1's journey towards the Sun. The spacecraft, which was launched on September 2, has now left the sphere of Earth's influence and navigating its path towards the Lagrange Point 1 between our planet and the Sun.

The L1 is stable point in space between the Earth and the Sun. The Aditya-L1 mission's primary goal is to study the Sun, specifically its outermost layer, called the corona.

The mission aims to provide crucial insights into various solar phenomena, including solar winds, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and the Sun's magnetic field.

Mission Update

"The spacecraft has travelled beyond a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometres from Earth, successfully escaping the sphere of Earth's influence. It is now navigating its path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1).

"This is the second time in succession that ISRO could send a spacecraft outside the sphere of influence of the Earth, the first time being the Mars Orbiter Mission," ISRO said in a tweet on X.

Significance of Aditya-L1 Mission

ISRO's spacecraft is equipped with a suite of scientific instruments designed to observe and measure various aspects of the Sun's behavior, such as solar flares and the solar magnetic field.

These observations will help scientists better understand solar activities and their impact on space weather, communication systems, and Earth's climate.

The Aditya-L1 mission is significant because it will contribute to the global understanding of solar physics and space weather.

It will help improve our ability to predict and mitigate the impact of solar events on Earth, such as geomagnetic storms that can disrupt satellite communications and power grids.

