Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits back at Mamata Banerjee for questioning credibility of Congress, calls her 'mad person'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for criticising the grand old party. The Bengal leader also went on to call her a mad person.

His comments come after Mamata Banerjee yesterday called upon the Opposition parties to join hands against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the outcome of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

When the CM was asked about the grand old party, she said, "Congress is losing their credibility, can't depend on Congress."

Not right to respond to a mad person. Congress has 700 MLAs across India. Does Didi have it? Congress has 20% of Opposition's total vote share. Does she have it? She's saying this to please BJP & act as its agent. She says things like this to stay relevant: AR Chowdhury, Congress https://t.co/jhQEfJj5T0 pic.twitter.com/JQxfbRGIlq — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

However, the remarks irked Adhir Ranjan and launched an attack on the chief minister. Chowdhury said, "Not right to respond to a mad person. Congress has 700 MLAs across India. Does Didi have it? Congress has 20% of the Opposition's total vote share. Does she have it? She's saying this to please BJP and act as its agent. She says things like this to stay relevant."

Taking a jibe at Banerjee, who had parted her ways from the Congress party in 1997 over the difference of opinion and went on to become one of the founding members of Trinamool Congress, the state Congress chief said that she would not have been born (politically), had Congress not existed, further alleging that she weakened the Congress party in Goa.

The BJP on Thursday had stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh and retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority pulverizing the Congress.

The outcome of the February-March assembly polls, seen as a barometer to gauge people's mood ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections, saw the Congress' vote share shrinking in most places.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 04:42 PM IST