If Congress wants, we all can fight 2024 general elections together: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that If Congress wants they all can fight the 2024 general elections together.

However, reiterating her call for an opposition alliance to defeat the BJP, Banerjee said there is no use of "sitting" idle and waiting for Congress.

Asked about the performance of the Congress in recent assembly polls, Banerjee said, "It is for them to decide on what they want to do. But I think all opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP. There is no need to wait for the Congress," she added.

She was speaking at a press conference after the West Bengal government presented the state budget for the 2022-23 fiscal in the assembly.

She also termed the BJP's victory in assembly elections in four states as "not a true reflection of people's mandate" and accused the saffron camp of looting votes by using the election machinery.

Banerjee also rejected the views of a section of BJP leaders who claimed that the victory in the four states reflects people's mood for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The BJP should stop daydreaming," she said.

Bulldozing a resurgent rainbow coalition led by the Samajwadi Party, the BJP on Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

ALSO READ Mumbai: Builders react to curbs on construction

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 04:32 PM IST