Adequate coronavirus test kits procured and distributed across States: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that adequate coronavirus test kits have been procured and disseminated across the states for any further eventualities.

The Union Health Minister yesterday held the review meeting with senior officials of the ICMR, Department of Science and Technology, Bio-technology and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Harsh Vardhan reviewed the COVID-19 sampling and testing strategy and said all efforts should be made to procure testing kits immediately for supply to laboratories. The minister directed officials to ensure states have all the required facilities and do not face shortage of testing kits, reagents or equipment.