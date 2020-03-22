Coronavirus Updates: Harsh Vardhan busts fake WhatsApp forwards 'exhorting people to come outdoors after 9 pm' on Janta Curfew

On Sunday, when the country observed 'Janta Curfew', Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan busted fake WhatsApp forwards which claimed that people can come out of their houses after 9 pm.
Harsh Vardhan said that some anti-social elements are spreading misinformation that after the curfew ends, the virus will go away.
"Some anti-social elements are spreading misinformation that after today’s #JantaCurfew ends, the deadly virus will be wished away," he wrote.
He added, "They’re exhorting people to come outdoors after 9pm.This is false & an attempt to mislead the public."
The minister said that social distancing must be adopted as a habit.
Many on social media also peddled fake forwards that clapping and ringing the bell at 5 pm on Sunday during the Janta Curfew, as told by Prime Minister Modi, will create vibrations that the deadly coronavirus virus will lose all its potency.
"5 PM- clapping, shankh nada etc by 130 crore people at the same time will create so much vibrations that virus will lose all potency. Must for everyone," a certain Twitter user followed by PM Narendra Modi said.
"Firstly clapping,the energy and vibrations created by this action kills a lot of virus in and around our vicinity,temples have bells for not only disciplines to focus on prayers but also to clean the environment as cleanliness is one of the most important rules of spirituality and Religion," said another.
Meanwhile, 75 districts have been locked down in the country. "Following detailed discussions, the State Governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19," an official press release by the Government said.
