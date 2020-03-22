Coronavirus Updates: Harsh Vardhan busts fake WhatsApp forwards 'exhorting people to come outdoors after 9 pm' on Janta Curfew

On Sunday, when the country observed 'Janta Curfew', Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan busted fake WhatsApp forwards which claimed that people can come out of their houses after 9 pm.

Harsh Vardhan said that some anti-social elements are spreading misinformation that after the curfew ends, the virus will go away.

"Some anti-social elements are spreading misinformation that after today’s #JantaCurfew ends, the deadly virus will be wished away," he wrote.

He added, "They’re exhorting people to come outdoors after 9pm.This is false & an attempt to mislead the public."

The minister said that social distancing must be adopted as a habit.