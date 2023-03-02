e-Paper Get App
Adani vs Hindenburg: Supreme court sets up 6 member committee, asks SEBI to submit report in 2 months

The Supreme Court set up a six-member committee, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre, to deal with the issue of regulatory mechanisms to protect investors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Adani vs Hindenburg: Supreme court sets up 6 member committee, asks SEBI to submit report in 2 months | File

The Supreme Court, while hearing the Adani vs. Hindenburg case on Thursday, directed SEBI to investigate whether there has been a violation of Section 19 of SEBI rules, whether there has been any manipulation of stock prices. The Supreme Court directed SEBI to conduct an investigation within 2 months and submit a status report.

6 member committee set up

SC had refused sealed cover suggestions

The Center's sealed cover proposal on a panel to improve stock market regulatory measures in the wake of the Adani-Hindenburg dispute was rejected by the Supreme Court of India. To ensure openness of the process and protect Indian investors from volatility, the bench declined to accept the names in an envelope.

After rejecting the closed envelope, the bench said that since the names need to be disclosed to the other side, the court will appoint a committee on its own. It also maintained that a sitting judge won't be a member of the committee to examine the Hindenburg report and the Adani stock crash that followed.

