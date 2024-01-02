 Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court To Pronounce Verdict Tomorrow On Petitions Seeking Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAdani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court To Pronounce Verdict Tomorrow On Petitions Seeking Probe

Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court To Pronounce Verdict Tomorrow On Petitions Seeking Probe

The Adani-Hindenburg controversy emerged in January 2023 when Hindenburg Research published a report accusing the Adani Group of accounting fraud, stock price manipulation, and improper use of tax havens.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
File

The Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict on petitions seeking an investigation into accusations of fraud involving the Adani group.

The Adani-Hindenburg controversy emerged in January 2023 when Hindenburg Research published a report accusing the Adani Group of accounting fraud, stock price manipulation, and improper use of tax havens. This report triggered a significant stock market decline, wiping out nearly $150 billion in market value at its lowest point.

The Supreme Court of India had reserved judgment on a series of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking a court-monitored investigation into these allegations. The court clarified that it cannot automatically accept Hindenburg's claims as the "ipso facto true state of affairs" and directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to conduct an inquiry. The court mandated Sebi to conclude its investigation into all 24 cases and take appropriate legal action based on the recommendations of an expert committee.

Read Also
Adani Ports Records 42% YoY Growth In Cargo Volume In December 2023
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Truck Drivers' Strike: AIMTC Calls Off Agitation, Says All Issues Have Been Resolved

Truck Drivers' Strike: AIMTC Calls Off Agitation, Says All Issues Have Been Resolved

Truck Drivers' Protest: New Hit-And-Run Law On 'Hold', Says AIMTC After Meeting With Home Secretary;...

Truck Drivers' Protest: New Hit-And-Run Law On 'Hold', Says AIMTC After Meeting With Home Secretary;...

Truck Driver's Strike Day 2: Chaos Prevails At Punjab, Haryana Petrol Pumps Amid Protests Over New...

Truck Driver's Strike Day 2: Chaos Prevails At Punjab, Haryana Petrol Pumps Amid Protests Over New...

Man Masturbates On Woman Passenger's Face On Train, Arrested By Goa Police

Man Masturbates On Woman Passenger's Face On Train, Arrested By Goa Police

Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court To Pronounce Verdict Tomorrow On Petitions Seeking Probe

Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court To Pronounce Verdict Tomorrow On Petitions Seeking Probe