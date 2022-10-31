e-Paper Get App
Adampur seat bypoll: Kejriwal's Haryana roadshow cancelled following Morbi bridge tragedy in Gujarat

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal | PTI
Chandigarh: The roadshow scheduled to be led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the upcoming Adampur seat bypoll in Haryana on Monday was cancelled in view of the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

Kejriwal was to lead a roadshow in Adampur constituency for the party’s candidate Satinder Singh, a day before the campaigning ends for the November 3 bypoll, said party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, who is also party’s Haryana affairs in-charge.

The bypoll was necessitated after Congress’ legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, resigned as MLA from the seat and joined BJP in August this year.

However, while Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier campaigned in Adampur for AAP, Gupta, Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, senior AAP leader Anurag Dhanda led the event in about 30 villages on Monday, a party release said.

