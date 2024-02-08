'Worthless & False Marriage...': Actor & BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty After Receiving Divorce Decree A Day Before 10th Wedding Anniversary

Anubhav Mohanty Facebook

Actor and BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty shared an emotional note on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday after receiving a divorce decree a day prior to his marriage anniversary.

Taking to X, the BJD MP wrote, "Thanks to all who prayed for me and my family’s peace. Got my decree of divorce today, just a day before the completion of 10 worthless/meaningless/heartless/painful, and above all, false marital years of my false marriage! I pray for her happiness. No offense." He shared a picture of the court order with his tweet.

Thanks all who prayed for me & my family’s peace🙏🏻

Got my decree of divorce today, which is just a day before the completion of 10 worthless/meaningless/heartless/painful & above all, false marital years of my false marriage! I pray for her happiness.

No Offence.#HappyRoseDay pic.twitter.com/EAEH5IY8qm — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) February 7, 2024

Mohanty had been embroiled in a divorce battle since 2019, initially filing for divorce before a New Delhi court. The case was later transferred to the Cuttack family court in 2020 by the Supreme Court upon a plea made by Priyadarshini.

Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini had entered into matrimony in 2014.

A division bench of the Odisha High Court, comprising Justices Arindam Sinha and Sibo Sankar Mishra, also overturned a previous ruling of a local family court and granted divorce to the couple in December of last year. The family court had rejected Mohanty's appeal for divorce in September of the current year.

The division bench clearly established that the petitioner, Anubhav Mohanty, was subjected to cruelty by his spouse as she displayed an aversion to intimacy after their marriage in 2014.

In May 2022, the high court intervened to prevent the estranged couple from engaging in public conflicts on social media. They were instructed to refrain from posting or sharing any content online that pertained to their troubled marriage.

However, in September of the same year, the family court dismissed Mohanty's divorce petition. Subsequently, the BJD MP approached the high court seeking redress.