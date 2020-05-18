ACP posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive

Agencies / New Delhi

An ACP of Delhi Police posted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus, following which he has been admitted to a private hospital, sources said on Sunday.

Six persons who came in contact with the said police officer too have been home-quarantined as a precautionary measure. Their samples have been sent for testing.

Sources in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Delhi Police said the infected Assistant Commissioner of Police had reported for duty till Friday evening.

A resident of Karkardooma area of Delhi, the ACP had complained of medical problem on Saturday, following which his sample was sent for testing, which tested positive. The reports of samples collected from his contacts are yet to come.

A few days ago, a person residing in the staff quarters of the Presidential Estate had tested positive after he returned home after attending the cremation of his relative. Following this, the whole family was quarantined.