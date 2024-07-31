'Accidental Hindus,' Says BJP MP Anurag Thakur While Hitting Out At Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' Remark

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements on Mahabharata and Chakravyuh and said that some people are 'accidental Hindus' and their knowledge of Mahabharata is accidental too.

The BJP leader was speaking during the discussion on the budget in the monsoon session of Parliament when he took a swipe at the Leader of Opposition for his speech at the budget session in Parliament on July 29.

"At the very start of the Lok Sabha, I had asked whether the people of the opposition who were waving the copy of the Constitution in their hands, in the name of saving the Constitution, had any answer to the number of pages in it," said Anurag Thakur.

"These people have neither read the Constitution nor the Mahabharata, but it is surprising that they have not even seen the Mahabharata; otherwise, they would have known that not 6 but 7 Maharathi were involved in the killing of Abhimanyu," he said.

Anurag Thakur Brings Up Shashi Tharoor's "The Great Indian Novel"

In an attack on Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Thakur said that if he has not seen or read the Mahabharata, then at least he should have read the novel, "The Great Indian Novel" by his MP Shashi Tharoor.

"If Rahul Ji wants to get detailed information about the Mahabharata and Chakravyuh, then he may connect with his party's MP," he said.

Adding further, he said, "In the said novel, whose leader has been termed 'Dhritarashtra,', whose party has been called 'Kaurava', and whose leader is 'Priyadarshini', Rahul ji must find these facts."

Anurag Thakur, while reading Shashi Tharoor's 'The Great Indian Novel' in the Lok Sabha, said that Narendra Modi was not the Prime Minister on 15 August 1947 and he (Shashi Tharoor) is saying that the person who took power in 1947 was Dhritarashtra.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur Brings Up Emergency Imposed By Former PM Indira Gandhi

BJP MP Anurag Thakur did not stop there. He also mentioned the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Anurag Thakur attacked Rahul Gandhi's Chakravyuh statement and said that he did well by raising the topic of Chakravyuh because this country has well seen many "Chakravyuhs of Congress Party."

He attacked Congress by counting 7 Chakravyuhs while saying that the first Chakravyuh was Congress itself, which divided the country.

He said that the country's first Prime Minister was the second Chakravyuh of Congress, who gave the country the problem of Kashmir and gifted India's land to China.

"The third Chakravyuh was former Prime Minister IG (Indira Gandhi), who gave the country an emergency and unrest in Punjab. The country saw the fourth Chakravyuh of Congress when former PM RG-1 (Rajiv Gandhi) gave the country Bofors and massacred the Sikhs," he said.

Adding further, he said, "The fifth Chakravyuh was SG (Sanjay Gandhi), who created a narrative of hatred towards Sanatan Tradition and patronised scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore, trapped the country's economy in a vortex, and the sixth Chakravyuh is RG 2, who, in the last 15 years, did so much damage to the country's politics, parliamentary tradition, and culture as the other 6 Chakravyuhas combined could not do and I will not name the seventh Chakravyuh, you all know it."

BJP MP Anurag Thakur On Modi Govt's Work

In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Thakur said that the Modi government not only liberated the country by breaking the Congress party's 'Chakravyuh' but also made India the fifth largest economy in the world by taking the development chariot forward.

Mentioning the former Prime Ministers who were elected from the Congress party and the scams, he said, 'I want to ask, who got the Halwa. Some people talk about OBC. For them, OBC means "Only for Brother in Law" Commission. I had said that the one who does not know about caste talks about census. I had not taken anyone's name, but who stood up to answer?

Anurag Thakur said that falsehood has no legs and rides on the shoulders of the Congress party.

"Just like a juggler has a monkey on his shoulders, Rahul Gandhi has a bundle of falsehood on his shoulders," he said.

During the discussion on the budget, a leader stood up and made a sarcastic remark on the lotus.

"I just don't understand what makes him against "Lotus." He must know that the word "Rajiv" is also a synonym for "Lotus." Lotus is the symbol of our party, and the people of India resinstated the BJP to serve the people for the 3rd consecutive term," he said while taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

"That particular leader must be reminded that the "aasan" of Maa Lakshmi is lotus, our national flower is also lotus. During the Indus Civilisation, the Idol of Lord Shiva in the form of Pashupatinath was also found in the "Padmasana", Lokmanya Tilak attained Samadhi in the Padmasana posture. While they say that there is violence all around the lotus, then they are not only insulting the lotus but also insulting great Bhagwan Shiva, Bhagwan Buddha, and Lokmanya Tilak," he said.

Anurag Thakur advised Rahul Gandhi to think a little before insulting the Lotus and said, "Don't just become a reel leader; a lot of memes are made of you. To become a real leader, one has to speak the truth."

About The Origin Of The Issue

This comes after drawing parallels from the Mahabharata, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Union Budget and said that there's an atmosphere of fear in the country, adding that the country is now trapped in a "Chakravyuh of lotus," referring to the BJP's symbol.

Speaking on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on July 29, the Leader of the Opposition attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that farmers, workers, and youngsters of the nation are terrified.

Rahul Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister for prominently displaying the lotus symbol and claimed that a new Chakravyuh had been created in the 21st century.

The LoP said that the budget has stabbed the middle class, which enthusiastically banged thalis when asked to do so by Prime Minister Modi.

The LoP said that the 'Chakravyuh' that the central government has built is harming crores of people.

The Leader of the Opposition attacked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not mentioning the paper-leak issue in the Budget speech, which he said is the "biggest issue affecting youth."

"In the past 10 years, there have been 70 cases of paper leaks in the country," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Showing the poster of the traditional Halwa ceremony, held at the Ministry of Finance before the Budget session, LoP Rahul Gandhi said that 20 officers prepared the Budget of India.

"Budget ka halwa' is being distributed in this photo. I can't see one OBC or tribal or a Dalit officer in this. Desh ka halwa bant raha hai aur 73 per cent hai hi nahi. 20 officers prepared the Budget of India. Hindustan ka halwa 20 logon ne baatne ka kaam kiya hai," he added.

The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented the Union Budget on July 23 in Parliament and made major announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, including a boost in infrastructure and special financial support.

The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.